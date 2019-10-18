One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Adds Tanktop Master and Metal Bat

Bandai Namco — via the latest issue of V-Jump — has confirmed that Metal Bat and Tanktop Master will be playable in One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, Bandai Namco’s upcoming 2020 One Punch Man game. Further, it appears Tanktop Tiger and Tanktop Black Hole also may be playable, but, for the moment, this hasn’t been confirmed. Unfortunately, further details on the two aforementioned playable characters are not divulged by V-Jump, but we should get character trailers for the pair from Bandai Namco sooner rather than later now that they’ve been confirmed.

For those that don’t know: Tanktop Master is the S-Class Rank 16 professional hero of the Hero Association and the leader of the Tank Topper Army. The character is described as chivalrous, caring, wise, prideful, a family man, honorable, and is unable to admit to defeat. As for his abilities, he is one of the strongest heroes in the association and one of the physically strongest men on the planet. Featuring immense strength, speed, and durability, he’s an expert in hand-to-hand combat. You can read more about the character here.

Meanwhile, Metal Bat — also known as Bad — is the S-Class Rank 15 professional hero of the Hero Association. He’s described as being confident, brash, brave, but also someone capable of love and showing a soft side. As for his abilities, he’s very powerful, and his lack of fear can make him a frightening opponent. Very durable, he packs evergrowing strength, immense durability, impressive levels of endurance, incredible speed and reflexes, psychic resistance, and the ability to heal very fast from minor wounds. As you can tell from his name, he smashes enemies to opponent with his bat. You can read more about the character here.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is set to release sometime in 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or any other additional ports. However, there’s word of a Closed Beta, which is scheduled to run on PS4 and Xbox One later this year on November 1 to November 3.

Thanks, Gematsu.