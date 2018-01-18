Get One Year of Xbox Live for Only $30

UPDATE: Not surprisingly, this sold out quickly. Keep checking back in case the deal returns when stock is replenished.

There have been several deals lately offering buy-one-get-one free 3-month Xbox Live memberships, but Amazon is sweetening the sale by slashing the price by $10. In other words, if you buy two three-month Xbox Live memberships at $15 each, you’ll get an additional 6-months free. We don’t see any purchase limitations on this so, presumably, you can get an entire year for only $30. However, some commenters have told our friend Wario64 that they’ve experienced delays with the second code. One appears to have contacted Amazon support and was told that they are waiting on the vendor to send it out.

In order to maximize the savings on your Xbox Live membership, you need to take advantage of Games With Gold freebies. You can learn more about the January lineup below. Additional details are available here . An announcement for the February lineup should come down by sometime next week, so stay tuned.

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III

Van Helsing III will make its debut on Xbox One and will be Xbox One X Enhanced upon release. In this final chapter of the trilogy, you’ll see Borgovia in its darkest state. The civil war may be over, but a strange cult is prophesizing the end of the world. Van Helsing will do battle against even more terrifying beasts with an expanded arsenal for six specialized character classes and a more detailed, diverse leveling system. He’s now prepared to face his archenemy in this world of squabbling factions and criminals, but he won’t be alone — Lady Katarina, his ghost companion, is still with him and her story is set to be revealed as well.

Zombi

How long do you think you can survive in the streets of London, surrounded by the infected among the roads and underground canals? If you happen to fall victim to these mindless enemies, you’ll lose all your possessions. Start again as a different survivor and you can fight your way back to recover your stash. Plan well and you may just make it out alive.

Tomb Raider Underworld

Dive, climb, fight, and jump your way back into the world of Lara Croft as she travels around the world to uncover the mystery surrounding Thor’s Hammer. You’ll need all of your new combat options and gear to help prevent a forgotten power being unleashed that could destroy civilization.

Army of Two

Combat, camaraderie, and cash. Bring your best buddy (or play with the AI) in this innovative co-op third-person shooter centered around the world of private military enterprise. Earn and spend your money to improve your weapons and increase your lethality as your jobs will take you around the world, from Afghanistan to South Korea, where your team will confront a conspiracy that threatens the entire world.

