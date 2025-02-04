PS2 Action Game From 2002 Returning With New Remaster Soon

A popular action game that was released on the PlayStation 2 all the way back in 2002 is set to return later this year with a new remaster. While the PS2 was still young in 2002, it ended up being a fantastic year overall for the console. Games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Madden NFL 2003, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, TimeSplitters 2, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2, Ratchet & Clank, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, Virtua Fighter 4, Suikoden 3, and so many others all launched in the year and were big successes for the PS2 in one way or another. Now, one title from Capcom that came to PS2 in this window is set to return at some point later in 2025.

Announced during a new live stream from Capcom, the famed Japanese publisher revealed that it’s working on a remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny. Originally released on PS2, this sequel to Onimusha: Warlords was quite well-received on the platform when it launched in 2002. Now, Capcom has said that it’s recreating the game for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with a specific release date in 2025 having yet to be provided.

This move from Capcom to bring back Onimusha 2 in a remastered capacity is part of a larger push from the publisher to make Onimusha more relevant once again. Back in 2019, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords was released on modern platforms and was seen as a way for Capcom to gauge interest in the franchise that hadn’t been seen since 2006’s Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. This remaster of Warlords generally did well, which has now resulted in not only this remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny, but a wholly new entry titled Onimusha: Way of the Sword that is due out in 2026.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Capcom chooses to bring back more PS2 games from its past. While it has already done so in recent years with remakes and remasters of games in the Resident Evil and Devil May Cry franchises, other games like Viewtiful Joe, Maximo, and God Hand remain trapped on older platforms. Hopefully, as the years continue to pass, we’ll see Capcom look to further dip back into its back catalog of PS2 games to make them more easily accessible on current-gen hardware.