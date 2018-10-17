‘Onimusha Warlords’ Trailer Highlights Nintendo Switch Gameplay

Capcom pulled the rug out from under us a few weeks ago when it announced it was bringing back the PlayStation 2 classic Onimusha for a new generation to enjoy, in the form of a Warlords remake. What was even more surprising, however, was that it would also be hacking and slashing its way to Nintendo Switch. And now we’ve got a closer look at how that version is coming together.

Nintendo has posted a new trailer for the game, featuring nearly two minutes of gameplay from the Switch version of the game. And thus far, it’s looking pretty sharp, with a fine showcase of environments, weaponry and enemies that will put your samurai skills to the test. You can see it above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer begins with a look at our heroes running their way through a number of traps, including large swinging guillotines and fire blasts, before coming face to face with different enemies. These include a large armored demon with a club, demon soldiers with different varieties, a soldier that utilizes stealth to avoid getting captured, and many others. And they com at you more than one at a time, forcing you to use some of your special abilities and summonings in order to bring them down and survive to the next fight.

This gameplay is pretty consistent throughout the trailer, but a lot of fun to watch. And, again, the Switch graphics look pretty good at this point in development, with fine texture work on the heroes and enemies alike, along with sharp level design that really comes together over the course of the game.

Granted, the game does utilize its classic PlayStation 2 appearance, but Capcom has done a swell job thus far remastering the game for Nintendo’s console, whether you prefer playing on the big-screen or taking Warlords with you on those long road trips. Whatever the case, this is bound to become a favorite amongst the Nintendo elite, as well as with players who are discovering Onimusha for the first time. (And you know who you are.)

We’ll see how development on Warlords comes along over the next few weeks, leading up to its release on January 15 for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. We can’t wait to cut and run with this one.