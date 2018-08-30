‘Onimusha: Warlords’ Announcement Trailer Revealed

On Monday, we announced the return of the Streets of Rage franchise after it had laid dormant for well over two decades. So what long-lost series is making a comeback today? Leave it to Capcom to bring back a legend.

Earlier today, the publisher confirmed that Onimusha, a series that thrived on the PlayStation 2 years before, is returning with a vengeance. The release of Onimusha: Warlords is getting the re-release treatment, set to arrive on Jan. 15, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The game will be updated with high-definition visuals and widescreen support, along with a new control scheme and a remixed soundtrack. And for those that can’t take the overabundant challenge that awaits, there will also be an Easy mode.

Andy Wong, who serves as community manager for Capcom, talked about the game over on the PlayStation Blog.

“Set in feudal Japan after the perceived death of the evil lord Nobunaga Oda, Onimusha: Warlords recounts the story of the samurai Samanosuke Akechi and ninja Kaede on a mission to save Princess Yuki, following her plea for help after mysterious demons invade her castle. As the two race to her aid, they unravel a demonic plot unlike anything they have witnessed before,” Wong wrote.

“Characters, environments, and cinematics have been given a high-definition upgrade, and both the original game’s display and more modern widescreen display are supported. Changing between the two display modes can be done at any time in-game, but certain menus are fixed. A screen scroll feature has been added for widescreen display that allows players to see more of the fixed screens than ever before as the camera now scrolls up and down based on your movement,” he continued.

“This release of Onimusha: Warlords also allows players to move using the analog stick, which should improve movement accuracy and accessibility, especially in a game that is centered around combat. This was the same treatment that Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0 had for their release on PS4. For those who still prefer using the directional inputs like in the original game, that option is also open!” he added.

“In the original game, Easy Mode was unlocked only after failing a specific battle a set amount of times. In this version, Easy Mode is unlocked from the start of the game for players who may find the adventure too difficult or want to enjoy the story. In Easy Mode, enemies are easier to kill and appear less often. However, you cannot change difficulty once you begin, so select wisely!” Wong concluded.

Best of all, it doesn’t appear to be an overpriced port at all. It should only be $19.99 upon release, though details are still being finalized.

You can check out the debut trailer for Warlords above. Keep the old-school goodness coming, Capcom. How about a Dino Crisis compilation?