‘Onimusha Warlords’ Debuts Nostalgia-Filled Gameplay Trailer

Onimusha Warlords

In the new clip, which you can see above, you’ll get to see your lead characters Samanosuke and Kaede carve into bad guys like turkeys at Thanksgiving. It shows just how far the game has come with its visual design, keeping the classic design that we know and love while remastering the visuals to push to the next level. It’s a lot of fun to watch.

Plus, you can see some of the defensive techniques you can use, like dodging incoming attacks and unleashing special moves that can do a catastrophic amount of damage. What’s more, you can choose between the older “tank” controls and a new style that’s more adaptive to today’s adventure games.

And with two characters available to play, Onimusha Warlords packs some surprising replay value, as you can see how each of them are able to execute enemies both big and small.

Even though Capcom has a busy 2019 ahead with the Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5, Onimusha Warlords looks to fit right in, between its challenging boss battles and exciting encounters, as well as a hint of what to expect from the older story. Oh, and you’ll probably get a kick out of the Samanosuke versus Samanosuke battle that concludes everything. There’s going to be a lot to enjoy here.

“Set in feudal Japan after the perceived death of the evil lord Nobunaga Oda, Onimusha Warlords recounts the story of the samurai Samanosuke Akechi and ninja Kaede on a mission to save Princess Yuki, following her plea for help after mysterious demons invade her castle. As the two race to her aid, they unravel a demonic plot unlike anything they have witnessed before,” Andy Wong, community manager for Capcom, noted about the game.

“This release of Onimusha: Warlords also allows players to move using the analog stick, which should improve movement accuracy and accessibility, especially in a game that is centered around combat. This was the same treatment that Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0 had for their release on PS4. For those who still prefer using the directional inputs like in the original game, that option is also open!”

We’ll see how the game fares when it releases for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on January 15, 2019.