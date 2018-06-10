Ori and the Will of the Wisps Trailer Revealed

Microsoft promised a number of exclusives this year for its Xbox E3 showcase. And after teasing the Halo Infinite trailer, we’ve gotten off on the right track with a trailer for Oril and the Will of the Wisps!

In the trailer, we see a continuation of the world that was put together with the original game, but with a far greater scope, more tranquil use of colors and a hell of a lot more detail than ever before. You can see for yourself in the trailer above.

The game was initially revealed last year with the previous E3 showcase, but only a little bit of the game was shown then. Now, though, we’ve got a much closer look at how the game will be.

There are some snippets of gameplay involved with the trailer, including some glimpses of the 2D gameplay we saw in the previous game. But the team at Moon Studios have obviously pushed their visual engine into overdrive, particularly with the way the world looks running through it. Even though we’ve only caught a slight glimpse, it looks nothing short of spectacular.

We get a closer look at what Ori can do within the world, and it looks to be on target with how the original game delivered. But there are some new perks that are sure to be pretty cool, including a tease of a boss battle at the conclusion of the game that should be really something. Why do we have a feeling that the super-tough waterfall stage in the original Ori and the Blind Forest was just the beginning?

You can see the trailer for yourself above. We don’t have that many details about the game outside of what we’ve seen, but we do know that it’ll be coming sometime in 2019, which will likely lead the charge for next year’s indie games. We’ll get a closer look at it in the weeks ahead and see more of this immaculate world that Moon Studios is offering.

In the meantime, we highly suggest checking out the original Ori and the Blind Forest. It’ll totally get you prepped for what’s next with Will of the Wisps!