Origin Offering “Fill Your Stocking” Store Wide Sale For Two Days Only

The gaming client from EA, Origin, is hosting a two day only store wide sale offering 30% on some of the biggest titles available now! Whether you want to cuddle a cute puppers in The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs, or you feel like getting your sports on with one of many EA sports titles – your chance to “Fill Your Stocking” with 30% savings is an incredible deal for this time of year.

It’s simple, simply go to Origin.com (or the PC app also available), select your games of choice, and use the “FILLYOURSTOCKING” code during checkout. Below are just a few of the titles you can save on for the next two days, but act fast – because the offer ends on December 14th at 10 AM PDT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs

Star Wars Battlefront II

Fifa 18

Hello Neighbor

SpellForce 3

Need for Speed Payback

Battlefield 1

Titanfall 2

And many more! Head over to the Origin website and don’t forget to use the “FILLYOURSTOCKING” code to get the games you’ve been looking at for a much better price. For those unaware what Origin has to offer, it’s a platform – like Steam – made for gaming that allows for fast downloads, a digital library (with offline mode), cloud saves, and the hottest titles. The social hub makes it easy to connect with other friends, stream, and more while playing your favourite sports title, RPG, FPS, strategy game – or whatever it is that strikes your fancy. EA also offers a subscription service that gives unlimited access for a small monthly fee. The service also provides a 10% member discount on all games and additional content, while allowing players to try new titles before they release.

Tis the season, so grab the savings while you can!