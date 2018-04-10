Next Round of Original Xbox Games Confirmed For Xbox One, Including Star Wars Games

Earlier today, some details were leaked out about possible backward compatible titles for the Xbox One program, from the original Xbox console. But today, during the newInside Xbox episode, the company confirmed the next round of these games – and a few will be familiar to fans.

There are a total of 19 games (!) that will be making their debut this month in the program. Here’s the full rundown, as well as when to expect them:

Videos by ComicBook.com

ORIGINAL XBOX GAMES RELEASING ON APRIL 17:

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Breakdown

Conker: Live & Reloaded

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Hunter: The Reckoning

Jade Empire

Panzer Dragoon Orta

SSX 3

ORIGINAL XBOX GAMES RELEASING ON APRIL 26:

Destroy All Humans!

Full Spectrum Warrior

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

MX Unleashed

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Europe only)

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

And the games will run either off of the disc or digitally, if you managed to pick it up beforehand. (There’s no word if they’ll be available for purchase in Xbox Live Marketplace, but we don’t see why not.)

There is some slight disappointment with the list, as the fan favorite Jet Set Radio Future isn’t available. But, hey, at least we got Orta.

On top of that, several Star Wars classics are making their return, including bothStar Wars: Battlefront games, Republic Commando, Jedi Starfighter and more.

The company also noted that six enhanced Xbox 360 games are available for play now, including Darksiders, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Red Dead Redemption, Portal 2, Gears of War 2, and, for the first time in the program, the platforming hit Sonic Generations.

This brings the total count of games of backward compatible games to well over 400, with over 30 set to be available from the original Xbox. And who knows, Microsoft could have another batch waiting during its E3 press conference, possibly including Jet Set. Fingers crossed for that bad boy.

Meanwhile, check out the Xbox One X enhanced titles now, and look forward to more Xbox goodies later this month!