‘Out Run’ Nintendo Switch Review: On the Road Again

The Nintendo Switch has a solid amount of racing games to choose from right now, including AAA favorites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as the indie fave Horizon Chase Turbo, which recreates the feeling of older racing games. But there’s always room for a classic on the system, and that’s where the latest Sega Ages game, Out Run, comes in.

This is a perfect recreation of the 80’s arcade game of the same name, emulating the sheer thrill of racing across a number of locales as you try to get your destination before time runs out. Of course, there are perils to overcome, including tight turns and other vehicles that, if you’re not careful, could make you flip your fabulous sports car, leaving your girlfriend in a not-so-happy mood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game feels just like its old-school counterpart, right down to the squealing of the tires on a tight turn and mastering passing other drivers in an effort to shave precious seconds off of your race time. You can also go the route of motion controls, though they feel gimmicky compared to the feeling of a controller in your hand. It’s your option, though, and some may feel inventive enough to give them a try.

On top of that, the presentation is pretty sharp. While the graphics may not be as sharp as Horizon Chase Turbo‘s, they’re still nostalgic when it comes to recreating the 80’s look of the game, right down to the sweet 3D scaling and the changing locales. It’s funny how you go from snow-covered terrain to a beautiful sunny vista within a matter of miles, but it’s still a nice view. So whatever.

Let the Magical Sound Shower Wash Over You!

The music is excellent, too. Sega even went the extra mile (ehhhh?) by throwing in additional tunes, along with retro favorites like “Magical Sound Shower.” No matter what you choose, these songs are worth racing along to.

M2, the developers of this port, also threw in a terrific ranking system, where you can challenge races if you feel they’re a little too easy for you, or if you just feel like gunning for a better race time. There’s also widescreen support for playing this on the TV, where it looks better than ever.

It’s not the most loaded racing game out there- Mario Kart 8 still has content to spare- but Out Run is a fun piece of old-school bliss that you won’t get enough of. Better still, it’s priced just right at $7.99, making it a perfect addition to your growing retro game library. As long as Sega keeps churning out hits like this for the system, I’m eager to see where Sega Ages goes next. Now, M2…think we can get After Burner at some point?

WWG’s Score: 4 out of 5.

(Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.)