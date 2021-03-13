Outriders Update Adds Much-Needed Feature

✖

Outriders is set to finally release in only a few short weeks, but many players have already been grinding through the game's opening areas thanks to a recent demo that Square Enix and People Can Fly released. While the demo has mostly been received positively by those that have played it, one major complaint has arisen within the community. Thankfully, People Can Fly has responded quickly to this matter and has now patched the demo for some players.

The qualm that many have had with the Outriders demo has been in relation to motion blur. The feature, if you want to call it that, was previously something in the demo that could not be turned off without a rather complicated workaround. As such, many players started getting frustrated that they couldn't easily toggle the setting on or off at their leisure. Thanks to this new patch, however, this should no longer be a problem. It's also safe to assume that this same quality of life improvement will also be added to the full release as well.

The Outriders Demo has been updated on Steam, PS4 and PS5! A similar patch for Xbox is currently going through testing. We will let you know as soon as we have news about it's release. Patch notes thread: 👇 pic.twitter.com/YlRSdJtx7z — Outriders (@Outriders) March 12, 2021

Although the ability to turn off motion blur is likely the most notable addition in this update, a litany of other fixes have also arrived for the Outriders demo. Most of the update looks to make general improvements to the game, specifically in regards to matchmaking, while other tweaks have now rectified some bugs that some players have been experiencing.

It's worth stressing though that even though this patch is live right now, it's not currently available for everyone. People Can Fly has pushed out the update on PlayStation and PC platforms for now, but Xbox players will have to wait just a bit longer. "A similar patch for Xbox is currently going through testing. We will let you know as soon as we have news about its release," said People Can Fly on social media.

Outriders is currently playable in this demo form across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game will also launch on all of these same platforms next month on April 1.

Are you happy to see that motion blur has now been altered in this Outriders demo? And are you planning to pick up the full game next month? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.