Square Enix Reveals Huge Outriders Update Coming This Week

On November 16th, Square Enix will release a big new update for Outriders, and the best news is that it’s totally free! The New Horizon expansion features four new Expeditions, a new Transmog system, new weapons skins, balancing to the game’s classes, and more. It sounds like a big chunk of content, and it won’t be the last, as the Outriders Worldslayer expansion is set to release sometime in 2022. In a press release, Square Enix’s Jon Brooke talked up New Horizon, and how it should appeal to both current fans, and those that haven’t played yet.

“We’ve been hard at work improving the Outriders experience and with the free New Horizon update we’ve improved and addressed the majority of player feedback ahead of our major 2022 expansion – Worldslayer,” said Brooke. “So there’s no better time than now to start, restart or continue your journey through Enoch in what is now the ultimate version of Outriders.”

While the update won’t release for a few hours now, there’s already some positive buzz surrounding New Horizon. Many elements to the update have struck a chord with players, but the one that seems to be most popular is the removal of timers in Expeditions. Those timers were a massive source of frustration for players, and their removal seems to be evidence that developer People Can Fly is listening to feedback, and finding ways to make the overall experience more enjoyable.

The announcement from the official Outriders Twitter account has already seen a number of players pledging to reinstall the game. It’s hard to say how widespread that might be, but it does look like the update is generating interest. Hopefully, New Horizon can deliver on expectations and keep fans coming back until Worldslayer‘s debut in 2022. Players can find out for themselves soon enough!

Outriders is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

