Outriders Update Makes Some Big Changes and Improvements

✖

A new Outriders update has been released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia by developer People Can Fly alongside complete patch notes that relay everything the developer has done to the game with the update. Unfortunately, the update features zero new content, but it does make some big changes to the game, and some equally big improvements.

Most notably, People Can Fly has made several changes to how legendary drops work in the game, including increasing the rate of which they occur by 100 percent. Meanwhile, the update also adds controller aiming settings for console players, sign-in fixes for Xbox, multiplayer connectivity improvements, and much more.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of game's Reddit page:

PATCH NOTES:

Legendary Drops Legendary Drop Rates, across the board, increased by 100% Legendary Level Brackets have been removed, so that all Legendary items can drop at any level. Previously, some items could only drop from enemies of certain levels or above. For example, the Ugake Cowl could only drop from enemies of level 48 or higher. Legendary Anti-Duplication System implemented This system will mean that if a character has an item in their inventory or stash and a duplicate item is rolled, the dropped item will be re-rolled once. Note that this system does not guarantee that every drop will be unique. Rather, it is designed to provide a second roll at avoiding a duplicate. Scripted Boss Loot (Chrysaloid This change will improve the variety of items in the Campaign. Previously, these bosses would only drop a selection of Legendaries (the same pool that was available in the Demo as well as the Cannonball Helmet). ) are now able to drop all non-class specific Legendary Helmets , Yagak The Luck system has been improved and players should no longer experience very long droughts without a Legendary item dropped during endgame. The base scaling of Legendaries dropping through higher difficulty levels still applies, so you may will still want to farm as high as possible.

[CONSOLES] Added extra options and settings for controller customization including Deadzones, Look Sensitivity, Acceleration and Legacy layouts [XBOX] Improved Sign-in Times [EPIC STORE VERSION] Fixed an issue that was preventing the pre-order Hell's Ranger gear from unlocking as intended Made improvements to multiplayer connectivity Earthborn Gear / Hell's Ranger DLC equipment can now be scrapped Fixed an issue that was causing old inventory items to be marked as new. Fixed a bug that prevented players from running if they were stunned while using the Trickster's Cyclone skill. [EDIT for clarity] Fixed a bug that allowed a combination of two closely timed attacks to result in visual one-hit kill on players, from Alpha Perforo's and Behemoths / Brood Mothers Fixed a bug that caused the Scrap Grenade projectile to be blocked by dead enemies. Fixed a bug that caused Feed the Flames' Ash effect to not trigger properly in multiplayer. Fixed a bug that caused Weapon mod 'Ravenous Locust' to not deal damage if used together with the 'Weightlessness' mod. Mitigated an issue whereby players could get stuck in an animation after using Gravity Jump in multiplayer. Crash Fixes. General



Outriders is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on it and all things gaming, click here.