Outriders Has an Important Feature Only Some Players Can Use

There's an important Outriders feature every player would love to have, but it's currently not in the game, at least not for everybody. Outriders on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S is an always-online game, which means it can't be paused. If you need to get up to get a snack or use the toilet, you have to find a place to hide where you won't be bothered. For now, there's no word of any type of pause functionality being added.

That said, if you're on PC and have an Nvidia GPU, you can actually pause the game. To do this, all you need to do is press "Alt" and "F2" to active Ansel, and the game will pause. What's strange about this is the game clearly can be paused, but players are locked out of using it.

We have tested this feature, and it does indeed work, but it does come with a caveat; it only works when you're playing solo. If other players are in your game, the feature does not work.

Right now, it's unclear if this is by design or if it's something People Can Fly will look to address with a patch. If it's the latter, it's not getting tweaked anytime soon. Today, People Can Fly revealed the patch notes of the game's "first big update," which is currently scheduled to go live on all platforms sometime next week. There's no mention of removing this option for Nvidia GPU users within the patch notes.

Outriders is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and it's also available for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

