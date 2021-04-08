Outriders Reveals Patch Notes for First "Big" Update

✖

Outriders has revealed the patch notes for the game's first big update. Unfortunately, those on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are going to need to wait a bit longer for this patch. Taking to Steam and Reddit, developer People Can Fly previewed the first big update coming to the game, which isn't dropping today or tomorrow, but sometime next week.

In the process of doing this, the developer revealed the patch notes for the update, though, right now, it's unclear if these patch notes are complete, but they may not be because the update is not finalized. Whatever the case, they are extensive and reveal not just bug fixes, but balancing changes, the latter of which will go live ahead of the update as they do not require a patch download.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of People Can Fly:

Patch News:

- First Patch -

This is our first big patch for the main Outriders game.

As of today, the deployment of this patch is scheduled for next week, as we are using this week to identify as many severe issues as possible, fix them and then thoroughly test the changes across all platforms. Submission through platform holders adds on a little bit of time as well, which is why we are not able to deploy this patch any earlier.

We are doing our utmost to deliver you a stable patch as soon as possible and we are continually looking at ways to bring the patch release day earlier. This is why we are not yet committing to a patch release date, as we may still be able to release the patch before such a date.

We will let you know as soon as we have a confirmed release schedule, so please do keep an eye on our social channels and in particular our Twitter.

- First Patch - Patch Notes -

Will Fix a performance issue where GPU is not being fully utilized. This should help with stuttering and DX11/12 issues

Once platforms have been updated to the same patch version, cross-play across platforms will become viable again

Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service

Crash Fixes Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped Will fix the crash when completing the "A Bad Day" side quest. Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man's Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing). Will fix crash on launch issues Will include many more "random" crash fixes We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places.

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world.

Will change the default matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed". You will still be able to manually change this setting to "Open" through your game settings This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn't intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by "open" games. Many other minor fixes and improvements



Re-balancing:

- This re-balancing work can be implemented through backend updates, does not require a patch, and will be run during today’s maintenance window. -

- IMPORTANT: Balancing is done by a separate team to those who are working hard on preparing the patches. Re-balancing does not impact our progress towards patches or reduce our ability to resolve bugs. -

General Balance Notes: Historian, bounty hunt, and monster hunt quests no longer grant Legendary items for each subsequent completion While rewarding players for completing all the Historian, bounty hunt, and monster hunt quests is still our intention, we did observe unintended results when players repeated this activity in combination with a specific multiplayer bug. With this rewards adjustment we want to eliminate this exploit behaviour while still making that quest line worth the effort. Players who took advantage of this exploit will not be punished. Adjusted loot on specific enemies: Tooka These particular beasts are being too generous considering the required effort to take them down. and Coldclaw , Sandshifter Beast, Splittooth Chem Plant - Expedition time for Gold/Silver/Bronze adjusted to 650 / 1150 / 1500 seconds (Previously: 957 / 1303 / 1650) Boom Town - Expedition time for Gold/Silver/Bronze adjusted to 390 / 589 / 776 seconds (Previously: 422 / 607 / 792) Some Expeditions seem to be too generous in their required completion times when compared to others. We want to avoid such disproportionate discrepancies, as we believe making all expeditions viable leads to a more diverse and thus more interesting endgame. Crit Rating Damage Multiplier on Tactical Assault Rifle reduced to 165% (Previously: 175%) Critical Rating Damage Multiplier on Marksman Rifle reduced to 250% (Previously: 300%) Marksman Rifles with a 300% crit rate showed up to be dominating multiple crit builds. By making the modifier the same as for a Bolt Action Rifle, we want to offer players more options when choosing what gun to use. Duration of the Massacre AP buff has been reduced to 3 seconds This is a temporary measure until we have fixed an issue with the stacking cap.

Bullet abilities (Twisted Rounds, Blighted Rounds and Volcanic Rounds): While we fully intend to provide the overpowered feel for the best builds out there, we are also committed to making sure that there is build diversity in the top performing builds. Late in the demo lifecycle , we discovered a bug with regards to the bullet augmentation abilities damage calculation formula. While we fixed this bug, some unforeseen imbalances were unfortunately introduced, which has led to bullet based abilities vastly outperforming other skills. The main problem with this is that such bullet based builds require much less investment to make them "top tier", compared to other builds. To achieve this, we have made a couple of adjustments for the Trickster and Technomancer classes, who benefit the most from their bullet abilities power. It's uncertain as to whether these changes will prove too strong or too weak, so please do consider this to be only the first step, as we will continue monitoring and adjusting them in the future. Just like you, we hope to see more inspiring and crazy combinations of Abilities and Mods ! The base cooldown While infinite uptime on bullets abilities was always our intention, it is intended to be high risk, high reward playstyle . However, given the current power of this skill, there is very little risk involved in this ability given its short cooldown , even when players fail to trigger ammo replenishment. Increasing its cooldown in combination with adjusting its damage should increase that risk and make this playstyle a more thrilling experience. of the Twisted Rounds skill has increased to 25 seconds (Previously: 16 seconds) The Trickster's Hero Tree nodes: - Disruptive Firepower, Scion of Power, Outrider Executioner - have had their power reduced to 35% (Previously: 50%) The combination of Twisted Rounds' increase of firepower on top of the multipliers provided by the class tree lead to huge increases of damage dealt by this ability. While we do understand the satisfaction this kind of power can bring, it is currently vastly outperforming our wildest expectations and we therefore need to bring it down a notch. "Vulnerable" status - Power reduced to 15% (Previously: 25%) The Technomancer While the Technomancer's Blighted Rounds do not provide any damage increase on their own other than ignoring armor as Anomaly Damage, they do provide an excellent tool for spreading the Vulnerable and Toxic statuses. which in turn can scale out of proportion. Hero Tree node -"Damage Against Poison" - has had its power reduced to 15% (Previously: 30%) The Pyromancer Hero Tree Node - "Trial of Ashes" - has been reduced 15% extra damage (Previously: 30%)



In addition to all of this, People Can Fly also relays word of a "community appreciation package," dives in inventory wipes & restoration, and multiplayer stability and connection. For these specific and finer details, click here.

Outriders is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and it's also available with Xbox Game Pass.