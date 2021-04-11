Outriders Developer Shares Potential Workaround for Inventory Wipe Bug

✖

Outriders has had something of a rocky launch with server issues plaguing the video game followed by a number of troublesome bugs, but the most troublesome of all those bugs might just be one that wipes player's inventories. As of writing, a fix remains developer People Can Fly's top priority, but a new update has added some preventative measures and the developer has also suggested a potential workaround should anyone encounter it after the update.

And what is the potential workaround? Well, according to the official Twitter account for the title, the moment that a player notices their gear has disappeared, they should immediately force the game to close and reboot it. Yes, really. The developer has also noted that it aims to restore lost gear for those affected by the bug, but it remains to be seen just how effective the company will be given that it does not yet appear to have been fully resolved as of yet.

A potential prevention method to safeguard yourself if you run into this issue: - The moment you notice that your gear has disappeared, immediately force close the game, then reboot it. 2/4 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 11, 2021

As a reminder, we are still aiming to restore certain lost gear for anyone affected - full details here:https://t.co/7DZulERIkm 4/4 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 11, 2021

Outriders is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It continues to be updated to improve performance. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the shooter video game right here.

