Outriders Developer Apologizes for Server Issues

It has been a tumultuous day if you have been looking to play Outriders. For the majority of the afternoon, the newly-launched game's servers were down due to a number of issues that had come about. While some fans were willing to be patient through the wait, others voiced their complaints on social media over the course of the day. Now, developer People Can Fly has put out an official response on the situation.

Shared to the studio's Twitter account, People Can Fly expressed that it is greatly sorry for the trouble surrounding Outriders throughout the day. "As developers who've been working super hard for the last 5 years to make this game awesome, we really hope that you will judge the game rather than those teething troubles related to server issues," People Can Fly's studio head Sebastian Wojciechowski expressed in a statement on the studio's behalf. "We really appreciate your massive interest in Outriders and we hope to see you all on Enoch shortly."

To All Players: pic.twitter.com/xBpcc6g9T1 — People Can Fly (@PCFPeopleCanFly) April 2, 2021

Fortunately, if you are one of the people who has been experiencing issues when it comes to logging in and playing Outriders over the course of the day, it seems People Can Fly and Square Enix have fixed any lingering problems for the time being. The studio announced not long ago that servers for Outriders should be live once again across all platforms. "Our teams will continue to monitor the overall situation," the studio said of its plans moving forward.

So again, whether you're playing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or PC, Outriders should be playable right this moment. If there are any major issues with the servers once again, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about this situation with the Outriders servers? Do you think the developers deserve a pass, or are you frustrated by this? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more.