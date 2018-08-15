Overcooked 2 Is Getting a New Game Plus Mode

A New Game+ mode is coming to Overcooked 2 to put chefs back in the kitchen for more challenges.

Team17 announced today the upcoming release of the new do-it-again mode that’ll be added to Overcooked 2 in a future update. For anyone who’s already completed all the game’s levels that put players in various kitchens filled with obstacles and challenges, you can relive it all again with an extra star to be achieved in each kitchen.

“For the 3-star chefs among you looking for an even greater culinary challenge, we’re excited to announce the addition of New Game+ coming soon to Overcooked! 2, adding a 4th star to the menu!” Team17’s announcement said. “Once chefs have ventured through the Onion Kingdom for the first time, they’ll be able to jump into New Game+, replay the game’s 45 kitchens, and aim for that even higher tier of culinary greatness, to achieve 4 stars on each kitchen. The steaks have never been higher!”

An image was also shared in the announcement with an in-game look at the New Game+ popup filled with all sorts of food puns while saying that it’ll bring “an extra side order of difficulty” to the cooking game.

All of the levels in Overcooked 2 give players the chance to score enough points to earn a total of three stars on the first playthrough, something that you’ll find yourself doing quite often. While some levels may prove more challenging than others, a competent four-person team of chefs can nail the three-star goal on pretty much every level that there is. This New Game+ mode will add yet another star to be achieved along with the extra challenges hinted at in the Team17 announcement.

The New Game+ mode is just one feature that Team17 plans on bringing to the game through future updates. In the announcement post, the game’s creators hinted at what it has in store for the future of Overcooked 2.

“We have even more updates and new content coming to Overcooked! 2, that we’ll talk about in the days, weeks and months ahead,” the announcement continued. “We hope you’re as excited about it as we are!”

Overcooked 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, and you can check out our full review here.