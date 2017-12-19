Overkill’s The Walking Dead Will Offer “Raids”

Overkill’s The Walking Dead hasn’t had a whole lot of information put forth since its revelation – but that seems to be changing with a recent inside look at what fans of the hit television show/comic series can expect. In addition to learning that the first person shooter will offer both an intricate story mode, as well as up to 4P co-op, it has also been noted that it will offer an in-game raid experience as well.

Though specifics aren’t known at this time, the team behind the Overkill title did release a small statement regarding the newly revealed feature stating, “players will band together with up to three friends on a variety of missions and raids, securing supplies and survivors to strengthen their base camp against the threat of both the dead and the living – by any means necessary.”

Whether this means raiding in a traditional gaming manner, or simply just different verbiage for a standard group mission remains to be seen – but the creators behind the title did promise that Overkill will offer a unique experience, and the addition of traditional style raids could do just that. Given what we know of the game so far, it is very possible however that it is simply more mission types for standard supply drops – though more information will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Now that we’ve met four of the playable characters, it’s time for the studio to reveal more about the story, the mechanics, and why Walking Dead fans should be excited.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead is set to release sometime in the Fall of 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. There are no plans for a Nintendo Switch release at this time.

“Overkill’s The Walking Dead is a four player co-op action FPS, where you and your friends fight the dead as well as the living. Set in The Walking Dead Universe, you and your group tries to survive in a post-apocalyptic Washington D.C.

Each character has their own Special Abilities, Skill Trees, Squad Roles, Play Styles and Story Arcs, but teamwork is paramount. The action is close-up and intense: take out enemies carefully with silent melee attack or go in guns blazing with your choice of each class firearms. You need to be able to improvise as nothing is certain and a horde of walkers is always right around the corner.”