‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Closed PC Beta Now Live, Full Dates List Revealed

Overkill’s The Walking Dead beta dates have been revealed, giving fans of the gruesome franchise a chance to check out the game early! For those looking to play on PC, the closed beta begins now! Don’t have access? It’s not too late to pre-order the game on Steam to get that beta code!

The Closed PC Beta starts today! Here are the dates:

Part 1: October 9th – 10th

Part 2: October 12th – 15th

Part 3: October 19th – 22nd Pre-order on Steam to guarantee access! #OTWD #ThinkFightLive pic.twitter.com/zGCGgxwXeJ — OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead (@OverkillsTWD) October 9, 2018

Overkill’s The Walking Dead is a 4 player co-op survival shooter set in the universe of The Walking Dead. Heavily inspired by Robert Kirkman’s work, the creator of the graphic novel series, this online game is one of those that is perfect for fans of the zombie genre as well as those looking for a way to enjoy their favourite franchise in between episodes of the hit AMC television series.

We recently sat down with the game’s producer, Saul Gascon, to talk about the game. For those that want a co-op experience that lasts, he assured us that’s exactly what we’re going to get and that the power really is in the hands of fans.

One thing that is exciting for The Walking Dead comic fans is that this isn’t a thrown together game to piggy back off of the show’s success, and it’s not meant to replace any of the narratives in the running series. Instead, the story is set within the timeline but open for interpretation. Speaking with the team themselves, they mentioned that they worked very closely with the comics’ creator to make sure they created a completely authentic experience that stayed true to the source material without stepping on toes.

Because of that, future content is limitless. The sky really is the limit for what this game has in store for its players.

Overall, our time with the game was fun and you can read all about it with our impressions right here. The gaming market is currently oversaturated with the “zombie niche” so I’ll admit to having very low expectations when I went in. I was pleasantly surprised by how much fun I had and that was in large part to the different aspects that went into a successful play run, as well as the awesome communications my team had between our crew here at ComicBook and some of the team members over at Don’t Feed the Gamers.

The developer we played with even said he had a blast as we alternated which roles we fit into. Who knew I was a medic style!? That’s not my usual MO in these types of games, but it fit perfectly. It was fun, definitely an experience meant to be played with friends but when in a solid group – this game is absolutely delightful in the bloodiest way possible.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on Steam November 6, 2018.