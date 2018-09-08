‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Is Getting a Closed Beta in October

People who pre-order Overkill’s The Walking Dead ahead of its release will be able to participate in a closed beta that starts next month.

Announcing the details of the closed beta in a developer livestream that had the game’s creators talking about the project and showing off gameplay, Overkill (via VG247) said that the closed beta will start on October 9. Since it’s a closed beta, the only way to obtain access to the game during that time will be to pre-order it now which will grant buyers various numbers of beta keys depending on what version of the game they purchase.

Purchasable through Steam or through the game’s site, buying the standard edition of the game before it releases will give players a closed beta key for themselves. Buying the Deluxe Edition, however, will award buyers with three extra beta keys for a total of four players to use. This would give people just enough to get themselves in as well as enough additional players to round out a full four-person team of the survivors we’ve seen so far in Overkill’s The Walking Dead.

Those four survivors have been revealed in the past with a different trailer released for each one for players to get to know them. They come with different skills and specialties to round out players’ team and are part of a totally new Walking Dead experience that’s based on the source series’ original graphic novels.

“In Overkill’s The Walking Dead, players are introduced to Aidan, Maya, Grant and Heather; four people brought together by necessity and the willingness to do whatever it takes to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic world. Inspired by the rich story universe of Robert Kirkman’s original graphic novels, Overkill’s The Walking Dead sheds light on some of the events that take place in Washington D.C.”

The October beta will let players test the game a month before it comes out for some systems, but other players will have to wait until next year to fully own the game. In August, Overkill Software announced in the midst of Gamescom that the console version of the game wouldn’t be releasing on Nov. 6 alongside the PC version and would instead be out on Feb. 8, 2019. It’s not the first time that the game’s been delayed with the first released date saying that it’d be available in 2016.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead releases on Nov. 6 for the PC and Feb. 6, 2019, on consoles.