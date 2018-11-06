‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Now Available For PC

Halloween may be over but there’s always room for zombie-hunting in November, right? Especially if it’s with a game from the creators of the best-selling Payday 2.

Overkill Software, in conjunction with Starbreeze Studios, Skybound Entertainment and 505 Games, has announced that Overkill’s The Walking Dead is now available for PC.

TWD is available for purchase via Steam for $59.99 which will give you access to the game’s first two seasons of content. If you want to level up your experience, you can also get the Deluxe Edition for $79.99 which comes with the two seasons along with the Night Raid Collection cosmetic DLC, a digital artbook and the game’s soundtrack.

“Overkill’s The Walking Dead is a four-player co-op shooter where players must band together on a variety of missions to find survivors, secure supplies and survive. Use stealth to evade enemies tactically, or dismember walkers limb from limb with brute force and firepower. Each of the game’s four playable characters has their own special abilities, skill trees, squad roles, play styles and background stories,” the company noted in its press release.

“As part of Anderson Camp, players will team up with other survivors to confront the challenges and horrors of post-apocalyptic Washington, D.C. The first season of 10 episodes, available in full at launch, features new areas of the city to explore, unique characters and weapons to encounter, and action-packed battles to overcome. The second season of episodes will begin with the game’s first major content update later this month.”

And to celebrate the occasion, the publisher debuted a new cinematic trailer, as you can see above; and there’s also a special Streaming Dead Live! event taking place right now hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller and featuring a handful of special guests including Shroud and Anne Munition. You can watch that live at this link.

Now keep in mind that only the PC version of Overkill’s The Walking Dead is available today. The game is still in the works for Xbox One and Playstation 4, set to release around February 2019. So patience, console zombie hunters, you’ll soon get your turn. In the meantime, have at it, PC fans!