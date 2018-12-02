‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Gets a $30 Starter Edition

Overkill’s The Walking Dead now has a Starter Edition that’s half the price of the normal game that released less than a month ago.

Overkill Software posted on the game’s Steam forums to announce the release of the Starter Edition that’s available now for $30. Citing the discussions around the Standard Edition’s $60 price tag as a catalyst for the Starter Edition’s release, Overkill explained the reasoning behind the product.

“Many are new to 4-player co-op games,” Overkill’s post said. “By introducing the Starter Edition, we can now offer a more accessible price point with the flexibility to choose what content to go for as we continue to expand OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead. This is great for players who want to test the waters, or for any of your friends who want to give it a shot. As an added bonus for Standard & Deluxe players, you can host and invite Starter Edition friends to play on the levels that are included with your Season 2 content.”

Included in the Starter Edition is the first season of Overkill’s The Walking Dead. This means it has everything that’s been released so far with the exclusion of Season 2 that just recently began. Bugfixes and larger patches will still be free for those who buy that edition, but future content included in the later episodes will cost Starter Edition players. How much it’ll cost them hasn’t been set in stone though since Overkill said the price will differ depending on what’s included in the episodes.

“That depends on the content of the episodes,” Overkill answered when asked about the price of upcoming episodes. “Some have more content than others, and prices vary accordingly. The first episode of Season 2, releasing today, is $7.99. If you own the Standard or Deluxe Edition, it’s FREE, as is the rest of the Season 2 content, releasing up until June.”

For anyone who already gave $60 or more for the Standard or Deluxe Editions, Overkill said you’ve still gotten the best deal out of the three products. At least $40+ worth of content is planned for the second season, the developer said, and those who buy the Starter Edition will have to pay more than others for the content in Season 2.

Since the game was released through Steam, there’s always still the option of refunding the Standard Edition and downgrading to the Starter Edition if you’d rather try that first, so long as you’re still within the limitations of Steam’s refund policy. Overkill said there’s not currently an option for Starter Edition buyers to upgrade to the other two editions.