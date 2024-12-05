Marvel Rivals Has Already Won Players Over With Its Battle Pass

The upcoming free-to-play PVP shooter Marvel Rivals confirmed its monetization plans today in its latest “Dev Diaries” blog post, and it’s already winning fans over with a unique announcement. Much of the reaction from players has been positive across the board with many applauding the game’s approach to its Battle Pass. Unlike other games with similar monetization strategies, Marvel Rivals has confirmed that players who purchase a Luxury Battle Pass will not have to worry about missing out on redeeming rewards even as the seasons conclude. This means that the need to grind out content from the battle pass in a limited amount of time simply wont exist in the title.

The team at NetEase Games confirmed this about their Battle Passes, writing in their blog: “Once you purchase a Luxury Battle Pass, you can continue to redeem its rewards in subsequent seasons if you don’t finish it during the current season. There’s no need to worry about not having enough time to complete it.”

For those looking to purchase a Luxury Battle Pass, it will cost 490 “Lattices” or 8000 “Units.” In the game, Units are earned for free via the Battle Pass, Achievements, and Events. Lattices will be obtainable via purchase, starting at $0.99 per 100 Lattices, with a $99.99 bundle offering 11,680 Lattices. These currencies will also be given out through the Battle Pass.

Battle Passes have been a recurring topic of conversation as this monetization approach requires players to earn rewards as they continue to play the games, with the option to skip via microtransactions often available too. Games including Fortnite, Overwatch 2, and Call of Duty: Warzone use these reward tracks to provide additional content instead of having an upfront coast for players. In addition, some games take it a step further with Season Passes which lean into limited-time offers that only stay around for a few months.

Marvel Rivals Is Already Gaining Traction From Players

Marvel Rivals Launches on Consoles and PC On December 6.

Marvel Rivals, developed by NetEase Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, was announced at the beginning of the year. The title is described as a 6v6 PVP superhero shooter similar to Overwatch. Set across the ever-expanding Marvel universe, players can look forward to using their favorite Marvel characters in battle against other teams. The game had a closed alpha test back in May and a closed beta playtest in late July/early August accessible for PC and console players.

Marvel Rivals is quickly becoming a massive hit among Marvel fans and gamers alike. Players will be able to fight in unique Marvel locations including Yggsgard, a fusion of Yggdrasil and Asgard; Hydra Charteris Base; and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. The all-star roster contains 33 characters including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon & Groot, and Scarlet Witch. In the launch trailer, Marvel Rivals confirmed Black Widow, Cloak and Dagger, Iron Fist, Squirrel Girl, and Wolverine will also appear.

The move that the team behind Marvel Rivals is taking seems like a respectful one for players who enjoy taking their time to play the game rather than grind. Given the heated discussion behind limited season passes, the title is poised to bring a breath of fresh air to the free-to-play scene. What do you think about this approach? Do you believe this action will cause similar titles to do the same? Let us know in the comments on social media!