Marvel Rivals Release Times Confirms When You Can Start Playing

Marvel Rivals is just about to launch and fans can hardly wait. The Marvel-focused free-to-play hero arena shooter has been gradually gaining popularity since its reveal this year. While a beta was held in the summer, many have been anticipating the launch to play their favorite superhero. Now, come tomorrow, everyone can get their hands on it. However, some may get it earlier than others, if you’re in specific time zones. Here are the launch times for Marvel Rivals.

The set launch time for Marvel Rivals is midnight UTC on December 6th. While some use this time zone, a majority of countries have their own and, with that, have different launch times. Unlike other games where the launch is available at midnight no matter the time zone, Marvel Rivals will launch at different times for everyone. Below are some of the times and the respective time zones:

Marvel Rivals Launch Times

December 5th at 4 pm PST (Pacific/West Coast)

December 5th at 6 pm CST (Central/Midwest)

December 5th at 7 pm EST (Eastern/East Coast)

December 6th at 12 am/midnight GMT (UK)

December 6th at 1 am CET (Europe/Paris)

December 6th at 6 am CST (China)

December 6th at 9 am JST (Tokyo)

For more time zones, use this link to find out when Marvel Rivals will launch for you. A majority of them will launch on December 6th, though some will get on it today, December 5th, though it’ll be a bit late. Please note that this time also extends to consoles and PC. It’s also important to mention that the game cannot be preloaded, so make sure to make space for the game on your device and download it when it becomes available for you.

As mentioned before, Marvel Rivals is a new free-to-play hero action shooter similar to that of Overwatch. Players will be tasked with various objectives across several memorable Marvel locations like Wakanda and Tokyo. In 6×6 combat, you’ll take out the opposing team with whatever hero you choose. Created in collaboration between NetEase Games and Marvel, the title was announced this year and has since grown in popularity. While much spans from the various Marvel superheroes in its roster, the positive reception from its beta this summer has certainly got fans and non-fans curious.

Of course, Marvel’s involvement is a huge draw, with the game being a dream scenario for some that feels wrong that is hasn’t happened before. Players can swing around the stage as Spider-Man, slash around as Moon Knight, or glide and shoot as Iron Man. There are 33 playable characters at launch, with the roster planning to grow with each season. Just before launch, three new characters were added: Cloak & Dagger, Wolverine, and Squirrel Girl. With an impressive cast alongside it, Marvel Rivals sure to be a game everyone will be talking about to end the year. So, make sure to assemble your Avengers come your launch time and save the world, one match at a time.