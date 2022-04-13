Next Overwatch 2 Gameplay Stream Announced

Blizzard already put out a trailer for Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Sojourn, on Wednesday to show off more of that character’s story, but it looks like that wasn’t the only reveal planned this week. Another announcement shared on Tuesday confirmed that the Overwatch community will soon be able to tune in for yet another developer livestream event. This one will feature Sojourn as well, and it’ll also show off a gameplay trailer for the hero as well as some answers for some of the community’s most pressing questions.

This Overwatch 2 stream will take place on April 14th at 11 a.m. PT, Blizzard said. For those with calendars who know what day it is, that means you’ll be able to tune in tomorrow to see what all the buzz is about concerning Sojourn. Content creators Briggsycakes and FindingKyky will host the stream alongside the Overwatch 2 dev team on Thursday.

https://twitter.com/PlayOverwatch/status/1514332606258724871

The stream announced this week is particularly exciting for those looking forward to Overwatch 2 because it’s our first real look at what Sojourn is capable of. Snippets of her gameplay have been seen in the past, but there’s no all-explaining page up for the character on the Overwatch 2 site or anything like that to detail what, exactly, her full kit looks like. We know that she has cybernetic enhancements and that she uses a railgun as well as the fact that she’s supposed to be a DPS-focused hero. Previews of reworks for different heroes have already been shown off before, but this’ll be the first time we’ve actually seen a brand new hero’s gameplay.

While we know we’ll see a trailer for sure during the stream, it’s unclear just how much gameplay we’ll see outside of that regarding Sojourn demos or something else. Players will at least have the shot at having their questions answered during that event, however. No forms or anything of that nature were given through which players could provide questions ahead of time, so it looks like your best shot at getting a question answered is to tune in during the stream and ask then.

Overwatch 2’s beta is planned for this month, so it won’t be long after this stream that players are able to go hands-on with Sojourn’s kit themselves.