Overwatch 2 Devs Confirm Big Doomfist Rework, New Details Revealed

An Overwatch 2 leak from earlier in the week hinted that Doomfist would be converted to the Tank role in the new game, and during the most recent developer stream, that pivotal change for the hero was confirmed. Game director Aaron Keller and lead hero designer Geoff Goodman talked about the role swap during the stream while offering some context for why Doomfist is now a Tank instead of Offense as well as some teasers for what kinds of moves the heroes will have in Overwatch 2.

Around 41 minutes into the developer stream, Goodman confirmed that Doomfist was indeed moving from Offense to Tank. He said this would make Doomfist’s reworks one of the bigger ones the Overwatch 2 devs have worked on and said that this wasn’t the first time this sort of thing had happened but that it’d been interesting to see the feedback from those who’v witnessed the new Doomfist in action.

Doomfist certified Tank in #Overwatch2 💪 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 18, 2022

“He’s a Tank now,” said Goodman. “It’s really been super interesting getting feedback on that because we haven’t done that often. Technically not the first time – Symmetra used to be Support originally, way back in the day.”

Goodman continued to say Doomfist is “really strong right now” and provided some context for why the change was decided on. He said Doomfist had a ton of crowd control in his kit already, and to change him, that would mean modifying a lot of his kit or reducing his crowd control. Tanks have both soft and hard crowd control by default as part of their kits, however, so the option was there to instead move Doomfist to the Tank role.

Keller offered some additional details about the new Doomfist. He said the hero was very fast previously and with this rework, he’s been slowed down while still retaining some mobility. He’s also apparently got a leap somewhat like the one Winston has, according to Keller, though we don’t yet know how that’ll work. Doomfist’s damage has been reduced, too, so he won’t be doing Tank things while still dishing out the same amount of punishment to his foes.

Overwatch 2’s beta is scheduled to take place in April, so be sure to sign up for it while you can so that you can see Doomfist’s rework as soon as possible.