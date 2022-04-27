How to Get Into the Overwatch 2 Beta

✖

It's been a very long wait for Overwatch 2, but Blizzard Entertainment started the game's PvP closed beta this week, and it will last through May 17th. Fans are probably wondering how they can get in on the beta if they haven't already received an invitation, but fortunately there are currently two options available. Interest is sure to be very high, but hopefully the publisher will make sure that a lot of different people get in before the beta ends. Players interested in checking out the closed beta can opt-in for it.

How do I get the Overwatch 2 beta?

Opting-in gives players a chance to to join the beta, but there's no guarantee that it will work. However, there is one way to get guaranteed access, and that's through a Twitch Drop. Twitch users that stream more than four hours of Overwatch 2 beta streams will receive guaranteed access. There is a specific list of streamers that qualify for the Twitch Drop, including Asmongold, xQc, Pokimane, Blizzholics, and more. According to Blizzard, "your watch time will accrue no matter what stream you are watching." There is a comprehensive list of streamers eligible for the Twitch Drops, and viewers have a lot of options to choose from. While this method does guarantee access, the window to use this method is very slim; those four hours must be accrued between 10 a.m. PT and 6 p.m. PT on April 27th.

Is the Overwatch 2 beta free?

The beta is totally free to players that own the current game, and even those that don't. For players that don't already own the current version of Overwatch, invitations to the beta will be accompanied by a free trial.

Is the Overwatch 2 beta on consoles?

Unfortunately, Overwatch fans on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms are currently out of luck. At this time, the beta is available solely to PC players.

How do I download the Overwatch 2 beta?

Once players have received an invitation, they should receive complete instructions from Blizzard on how to download and access the beta on their PC.

It will be interesting to see what players think of Overwatch 2 after getting some time to spend with the closed beta. For those that haven't gotten access yet, tomorrow's xQc stream in particular should be interesting, as the streamer previously laughed at the sequel's similarity to the first Overwatch. It's worth noting that xQc made those comments while watching a stream of the game. His opinion could change after getting to go hands-on with Overwatch 2, but fans will have to watch to find out for themselves! In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Overwatch 2 right here.

Are you hoping to check out the closed beta for Overwatch 2? Do you plan on streaming tomorrow? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!