Overwatch 2: Invasion Trailer Shows Off New Hero Illari

Overwatch 2: Invasion is a new set of three "action-packed missions" that are coming to Blizzard's hero shooter on August 10. Alongside the robo-centric event, players will have a brand-new support hero to try out, with Illari coming to Overwatch 2. We don't know much about how Illari will play just yet, as this is just a quick teaser Blizzard posted for the character, but players will get to see what she's cooking for themselves when she releases later this week.

Again, all we really know about Illari at the time of writing is that she's a support character. The Peruvian is seen in the trailer wielding an absolutely monstrous gun, which she uses to take out a Pharah trying to get her ult off in the trailer. Of course, as a support, she'll also be doing her fair share of healing. It looks like hers takes the form of throwable turret, but we'll have to wait until Blizzard officially confirms her moveset to make sure.

Of course, Illari is far from the only thing coming with Overwatch 2: Invasion. The previously mentioned PvE missions will take center stage for most, but there's also the new Flashpoint mode. Players will get to hop into Overwatch 2's biggest PvP maps as part of the mode, which should make some epic encounters as they fight across the massive maps and try to be the first to capture three "flashpoints." And, it wouldn't be Overwatch 2 without a ton of new cosmetic content. Invasion will be intertwined with Season 6, which means a new battle pass for players to work through. In the trailer above you can see hints of the new skins coming to the game for characters like Symmetra, Winston, Zarya, Ashe, and several more.

Overwatch 2 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. The Invasion event kicks off on August 10 and Season 6 will include all kinds of extra goodies throughout, including the new Prop Hunt mode called Mischief and Magic that kicks starts up in the third week of the Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event in September.