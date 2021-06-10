New Overwatch 2 Skins Revealed

✖

Blizzard’s Overwatch follow-up aptly named Overwatch 2 made an appearance during the first day of the Summer Game Fest event to show off some new cosmetics from the upcoming game. We got to see two different skins during the event, one each for Baptiste and Sombra. No information about the game’s release plans was shared during the event, however, which means Overwatch 2 is still without a precise release date.

You can check out the skins for Baptiste first and then Sombra in the trailer below. The brief tease shows them from different angles with each of them sporting vibrant new looks befitting their characters. The full presentation during the Summer Game Fest event included more specific details about the work that went into the skins.

Looking for me? Baptiste and Sombra get new threads in #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/ZVkqQfUgy0 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 10, 2021

The new skins are some of the first types of cosmetics that we’ve seen from Overwatch 2 ahead of its eventual release. Overwatch itself has a robust selection of skins for players to pick from with different rarities of normal skins, esports cosmetics, and limited-time loot tied to events making up the majority of Overwatch’s loot pool. As such, it’s to be expected that Overwatch 2 will follow suit by providing players with plenty of different cosmetic options to choose from when picking out an old or new hero to main.

One of the best perks for current Overwatch players regarding the Overwatch 2 cosmetics is that players’ collections of skins will transfer over to the new game. That means you won’t have to purchase your favorite skins again inside of Overwatch 2 so long as you follow whatever transfer procedures are in place whenever the game releases. Incoming Overwatch 2 players should probably expect the skins to look a bit different compared to how they do now, however, since the Overwatch heroes are getting some changes to their base appearances which might end up affecting some of the skins.

“Your accomplishments and loot collections will be carried forward to Overwatch 2,” Blizzard said previously on the “What’s Next” section of the game’s site. “That means you’ll keep your skins, player icons, sprays, emotes, and more!”

Skins aside, we’ve already seen updated abilities for some of the characters as well as promise for more hero overhauls to come. There will most likely be a beta at some point in the future to give people a chance to try out much of this content, but we’ll have to wait for events like Summer Game Fest and other occasions for news on the game since there won’t be an in-person Blizzcon event this year.

Overwatch 2 does not yet have a set release date.