Overwatch 2 Beta Teased by Blizzard

Overwatch 2 had its big moment in the spotlight recently whenever Blizzard shared more information about the game, but we still didn’t get a confirmed release date. An AMA session held on Reddit after the event did give players hope for a beta, however, with the game’s developers saying there will “almost certainly” be a beta for Overwatch 2 before the game is released. Given that we don’t know when the game is releasing, we similarly don’t have dates for the beta either.

Blizzard’s post-event AMA was held on Reddit over in the Overwatch subreddit, and while it was focused on the fifth anniversary of the Overwatch game itself, it naturally was filled with questions about Overwatch 2, too. John Lafleur, the Technical Director on Overwatch, fielded a question from a Redditor who asked about the possibility of an Overwatch 2 beta.

“Almost certainly, yes,” Lafleur said when the user asked about a beta for the second Overwatch game. “If I knew when, I couldn't tell you. If I told you, I'd have to kill you.”

So we don’t know when the beta’s going to happen, but we know there’ll almost definitely be a beta to play at some point. Whether that beta will be widely available on a number of devices, however, remains to be seen. Overwatch routinely gets free weekends to let players play for free, and the Overwatch beta itself released years ago was played on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but that doesn’t mean the Overwatch 2 beta will be multi-platform as well. It seems likely given how millions of people played the beta for the first game, and one would expect players would return for the second, but those details are still unconfirmed.

As for what was actually shown during the Overwatch 2 event, players were able to learn a lot about the new game including first looks at new abilities, more maps, and other parts of the sequel. One of the biggest reveals was the fact that Overwatch 2 would shrink the sizes of teams to 5v5 matches instead of 6v6. Players have already anticipated a shift in the meta given this new format with many imagining there being one tank with two DPS and two support heroes.

We won’t be hearing about Overwatch 2 during BlizzCon, however, since the annual event has been canceled this year.

Overwatch 2 does not yet have a confirmed release date.