Blizzard Reveals What Nintendo Character It’d Like to See in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is unlikely to have any crossover characters when it hits PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. However, that doesn’t mean Blizzard doesn’t occasionally daydream about adding iconic characters to its popular hero-based team-shooter series. In fact, according to director on the series, Jeff Kaplan, there’s one character he would personally love to add to the sequel. More specifically, “nothing would make [Kaplan] happier” than adding Nintendo‘s second most iconic character to the series: Link, the protagonist of the long-running and highly-beloved Legend of Zelda series.

Now, what’s unclear is whether this could ever happen. Meaning, is Blizzard open to having other characters from other video game series in Overwatch 2, or is Kaplan simply daydreaming about an alternate universe? It’s not clear, but at the very least, if guest characters were to come to the series, there’s a good chance Link would be the first one, if Nintendo was willing to play ball, which it probably wouldn’t be, but like Kaplan, we can dream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Overwatch 2 may not feature guest characters, it will feature multiple new characters. It’s also unclear how many there will be, but Blizzard has hinted in the past that while it won’t be as many as the first game, there will be plenty of new heroes for players to fall in love with.

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and presumably next-gen consoles. For more news, media, information, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more.”

Source: Game Informer