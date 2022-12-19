Overwatch 2 Making Big Changes to Unpopular Character

Overwatch 2 is making some big changes to a fairly underplayed character, though what exactly these changes are have not been detailed. OW2 boasts a substantial roster. Any time a game has a big roster of characters there is inevitably characters that get little to no play whether because of the current meta or simply because they are in desperate need of a buff. One character in Overwatch 2 that definitely fits the latter category is Junker Queen. That said, if you're one of the brave souls grinding the character, or are interested in playing as them, the good news is they could be far more viable soon.

According to Lead Hero Designer on the game, Alec Dawson, the character is getting "a really spicy change," as well as some buffs in the upcoming mid-season patch. What these changes and buffs are exactly, has not been divulged, but the use of "spicy" suggests they will be substantial, if not potentially divisive.

Since Junker Queen was added, the character has been nowhere near the top of the meta, and that's not going to change until she is reworked. In other words, it's not surprising the character is being retooled, what's more surprising is how long it's taking to make the character more viable to use.

