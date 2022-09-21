Overwatch 2 Lead Hero Designer Leaves Blizzard

Geoff Goodman, the lead hero designer on Overwatch 2, has left Blizzard Entertainment. Goodman's departure from the company was confirmed in a statement provided to PC Gamer, though no specific reason has been provided for the move. Goodman has been working on the Overwatch series since its earliest days, and is responsible for designing some of its most popular characters. While Goodman won't be with the company when Overwatch 2 launches next month, Blizzard has hinted that his impact on the game will continue long into the future. Clearly, he played a very large role in the success of the series!

"We thank Geoff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best," Blizzard's statement reads. "His ability to bring to life Overwatch's diverse hero roster through gameplay has been incredible, and the mark he's left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come."

In addition to Goodman, the last few years have also seen the departures of many other Overwatch veterans, including Jeff Kaplan and Micheal Chu. On social media, some fans have voiced concern that all of these departures from Blizzard could be a bad sign for the future of Overwatch 2. Goodman was well-known to a lot of fans, and he played a pivotal role in the game's success. It remains to be seen what impact his departure might have on Overwatch going forward, or who might take on his role within the team. The heroes of Overwatch have played a major part in the game's success, as has the lore surrounding each character. Hopefully the game's sequel will deliver an experience that Overwatch fans can truly enjoy.

Overwatch 2 is set to release on October 4th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Overwatch 2 right here.

