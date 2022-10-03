Overwatch 2 Release Date and Time Detailed

Overwatch is now officially dead, which means that it's time for both Blizzard Entertainment and fans to move on to Overwatch 2. While there is no version of Overwatch available to play at the time of this writing, Overwatch 2 is set to release on consoles and PC in the coming day. And if you're someone who is looking to check out the changes that Blizzard has made in its long-awaited sequel, here's when you can expect to play.

As we previously knew, Blizzard has reaffirmed that Overwatch 2 is set to release in early access tomorrow on October 4th. The multiplayer sequel's servers are specifically going to go live at 12PM PT/3PM ET. This means that the downtime between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 will only have been a little bit more than 24 hours in total. Additionally, unlike the original game, Overwatch 2 will indeed be a free-to-play title. This means that anyone and everyone will be able to download and play the game for themselves, which is quite a major departure from the previous Overwatch. Those who did happen to buy Overwatch in the past, though, will be able to net themselves some goodies when logging into Overwatch 2 for the first time.

KIRIKO SOON. JUNKER QUEEN SOON. ESPERANÇA SOON. EVERYTHING SOON.



Speaking of downloading Overwatch 2, the good news is that fans can look to begin pre-loading the game at this very moment. This means that by the time the servers do go live tomorrow, those who want to hop into the action right away can look to do so as soon as Blizzard flips the switch. So if you're someone who wants to play the title sooner rather than later, you should look to download it now before the servers go up.

As a reminder, Overwatch 2 is set to release on virtually every platform that is currently available. Specifically, this lineup includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Furthermore, Overwatch 2 will feature crossplay for all of these platforms, which means that you should be able to play with your friends regardless of where you might experience the game.

