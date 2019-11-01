Overwatch 2 Platforms Confirmed

Earlier today during the BlizzCon 2019 Opening Ceremony, Blizzard officially announced Overwatch 2 with an incredible cinematic trailer, the revealing of its first ever gameplay, the announcement of new heroes, and much more. That said, what Blizzard didn’t reveal was a release date or even a release window. Further, it didn’t mention what platforms the game is in development for. However, one of these things have since changed. Unfortunately, there’s still no word of when the title will release, but we do know it’s coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. At the moment fo publishing, there’s been no word of PS5 or Xbox Scarlett versions, but you’d assume these are in the pipeline as well.

Of course, none of these platforms are very surprising, bar the Nintendo Switch, which the first game just came to last month. What’s interesting here is that Blizzard is confident it can get the game to run on the under-powered console. At one point, Blizzard suggested it was going to be a daunting task to get the first game to run on the Nintendo console. So to hear the second title will run on it, presumably right at launch, is a bit surprising.

Answer the call. Overwatch 2 builds on the award-winning foundation of epic competitive play, and challenges the world’s heroes to team up, power up, and take on an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe. Learn more: https://t.co/XhKgOJGPNV pic.twitter.com/vdPIDH6UNk — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 1, 2019

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming sequel, be sure to peruse all of our past coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more.”