Overwatch 2 Developer Confirms Big Changes Are Coming to 3 Popular Characters

A Blizzard developer has confirmed some big changes are coming to three popular Overwatch characters for the release of Overwatch 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The confirmation of the trio of reworks comes the way of the Blizzard Forums and after one fan raised concerns regarding nerfs of abilities that allow for crowd control and an increase in mobility power creep, which will make it harder to deal with heroes that boast hypermobility and flanking abilities. To this end, the developer in question noted this is a concern Blizzard is paying attention to, and just by doing this the team has come to the conclusion that Doomfist, Wrecking Ball, and Tracer will all needs nerfs in the sequel.

“This concern is something we’re paying close attention to in our playtests,” said the Blizzard developer. “So far, we’ve seen that heroes like Doomfist, Wrecking Ball (and to some degree Tracer), will need to be rebalanced, and maybe even nerfed, to make sure they’re not super overpowered in the new meta. Changes like the ones we’ve discussed in the PVP Livestream 22 and here in this thread are incredibly complicated. They have far-reaching ramifications throughout the game. Your question correctly assumes that they can never be evaluated in a vacuum.”

For now, it remains to be seen what type of rework these three characters will get, but Blizzard is ensuring they won’t be over-powered in the new meta being brewed. That said, it sounds like the road to these reworks will be a hard and long one, and this lines up with previous reports about the game, which was that Blizzard was having a very hard time with hero balance.

Overwatch 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X versions or a release window.

