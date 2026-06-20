Nintendo Switch eShop Most Popular Deal Has Masterpiece Game for Mere Dollars

The most popular deal on the Nintendo Switch eShop right now is for one of the best trilogies in video games, featuring one of the best games of all time across all generations and all platforms. The eShop deal discounts the trilogy by 80% until July 9, which drops its price from $49.99 to $9.99. It’s a trilogy, though, which means each game is effectively $3. There is notably no Nintendo Switch 2 version of these games, but each is obviously playable on the newer Nintendo console courtesy of backward compatibility with the older Nintendo console.

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For the next couple of weeks, via the eShop, all Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can grab BioShock: The Collection for $9.99, which means getting BioShock for essentially $3, as well as its sequel, BioShock 2, and its other sequel, BioShock Infinite. And according to Deku Deals, this is the #1 most popular deal on the Nintendo eShop right now across both Switch and Switch 2.

One of the Best Video Games of All Time and One of the Best Video Game Trilogies of All Time

BioShock is a first-person shooter with horror elements released by Irrational Games and 2K Games back in 2007 as a brand new IP. And as evidenced by its 96 on Metacritic, it was a hit. The spiritual successor to the System Shock series sold very well and quickly cemented itself as one of the best games ever released up until that point, and this has not changed in the nearly 20 years since. What followed three years later in 2010 was BioShock 2, but this was notably made by a different development team, 2K Marin, and not directed by series creator Ken Levine. Consquently, it is the weakest game in the series, but still a great game in its own right, hence its 88 on Metacritic. Then the trilogy was wrapped when Ken Levine and Irrational Games returned for BioShock Infinite in 2013, which doesn’t quite hang in the conversation of best games of all time, but is certainly one of the best games of the 2010s, as evidenced by its 94 on Metacritic.

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Since then, the series has been dormant, but a new BioShock game is in development, though it’s not being made by Ken Levine nor the studio originally responsible for the series. Rather, Ken Levin and this team are working on Judas, a new series heavily inspired by BioShock. To this end, it’s a great time to jump into the trilogy for the first time or revisit it for a wonderful dose of nostalgia. It’s worth noting, though, that BioShock: The Collection is not the original versions of any of the games, but remastered versions, and this is great because the originals are a little rough.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.