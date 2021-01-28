New Overwatch 2 Update Has Players Very Worried

✖

A new Overwatch 2 update has PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch players looking forward to the game very worried. After not hearing about the game for well over a year, Overwatch 2 has begun to rear its head ahead of BlizzConline next month, and so far it's been with bad news about the game's release date and development, and because Overwatch fans are starting to worry about the sequel. Unfortunately for Overwatch fans, a new update on the game is only going to amplify these concerns.

In a recent interview, Genji's Korean voice actor revealed that Blizzard has had zero contact with him and that he has done zero work for Overwatch 2. Of course, this suggests one of two things: either Blizzard has axed the voice actor from the role or it hasn't completed voice-over work for the sequel. In fact, it's possible this suggests it hasn't even started voice-over work for the sequel.

If it's the former explanation that's disappointing for obvious reasons, but not nearly as worrying. If it's the latter explanation, well that would seemingly confirm the game isn't close to releasing, which would echo the aforementioned "bad news about the game's release and development."

Right now, it's hard to put too much stock into any of this because there are a smattering of explanations here ranging from slightly worrying to very worrying. That said, this is far from the update Overwatch fans wanted, and it's an update that does have them a bit concerned in the replies to the tweet below.

Overwatch 2 will probably not be released this summer. No matter how early it is released, it will be released at the end of the year 2021. Recently, Overwatch Genji Korean voice actor revealed that he has not started recording Overwatch 2 Genji. pic.twitter.com/DtQYuya4mI — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) January 27, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard has not commented on this update in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will as it's almost certainly going to hold off on talking about the game until BlizzConline next month, where we know Blizzard will have more to share on the sequel because it's confirmed as much. That said, if it does comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, and of course, if any additional information arises, an update to the story will be issued as well.

H/T, PlayersCut.