Overwatch Anniversary Event Now Live

The Overwatch Anniversary event is officially live across all platforms, and it has brought a ton of content with it. Not only will players be able to obtain some sweet new skins throughout the celebration, but they will also have an opportunity to revisit some of the brawls that have been featured in the popular shooter since it launched three years ago. Essentially, there is going to be a whole lot of fun Overwatch action over the next few weeks that is filled to the brim with a plethora of commemorative loot for all players to enjoy.

“To celebrate Overwatch’s third anniversary, we’re adding a cavalcade of new skins, highlight intros, emotes, and sprays, plus making all seasonal brawls and items from past years available once again,” reads the Overwatch website. “That’s not all: log in between May 21 and June 10 to earn a Legendary Anniversary Loot Box containing at least one legendary item. Don’t miss Overwatch’s biggest anniversary celebration yet!”

Fan-favorite brawls will be returning throughout the Overwatch Anniversary event, with a new one arriving each day. Lúcioball, Junkenstein’s Revenge, Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt, Uprising, Retribution, and Storm Rising are all going to be available. The full schedule can be found right here, with an outline of each mode being detailed below.

Lúcioball

Lúcioball, our futuristic 3v3 spin on soccer, is back! Test your skill in arenas including Rio de Janeiro’s beautiful Estádio das Rãs and the scenic Sydney Harbour Arena.

Junkenstein’s Revenge Team up with three other players to hold out against a host of horrific enemies, including Junkenstein and his monster, the mysterious Summoner, the Reaper, and the Witch of the Wilds.

Mei’s Snowball Offensive Test your mettle in a fierce 6v6 snowball battle. Everyone plays Mei, with modified Endothermic Blasters that only hold one snowball at a time… but a single hit is enough to eliminate an enemy!

Yeti Hunter In this six-player brawl, five Mei players must team up to hunt down a mighty Yeti.

Uprising Journey seven years into the past and join a group of Overwatch agents fighting through the streets of King’s Row to quell an uprising led by Null Sector, a rogue group of omnics. Team up with your friends and play as Tracer, Torbjörn, Reinhardt, or Mercy to defeat the robots and liberate the city. There are no reinforcements. Failure is not an option. The future depends on you.

Retribution After the paramilitary organization known as Talon launches an attack on an Overwatch facility, the peacekeeping force is unable to respond. But Blackwatch, Overwatch’s secretive strike force, plays by its own rules. Travel eight years into the past and join Blackwatch as they seek to capture a high-ranking member of the Talon organization. Fight in the streets of Venice as Genji, Moira, McCree, or Reyes (later known as Reaper) to complete the mission in Story Mode. In All Heroes Mode, bring the hero of your choice into the field.

Storm Rising As thunderclouds gather, four Overwatch operatives pursue the devious financier Maximilien through the streets of Havana. A clever and reclusive omnic, Maximilien handles finances for the international terrorist organization Talon. Play the mission, complete the objective, and save the day!



Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Overwatch Anniversary is live now and will run until June 10th. You can find out more on the popular title in some of our previous coverage.

