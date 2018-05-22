Overwatch’s Anniversary Skins Have Leaked

Last week, Blizzard confirmed a new map and special character skins for Overwatch in time for its second anniversary, which are set to go live tomorrow. However, thanks to a leak from a Taiwanese server,we’ve got a good look at the skins we’ll be able to unlock in just a few hours’ time.

We’ve already gotten a glimpse at a couple of these skins including a special Lightning costume for Tracer and a cool Venom skin for Soldier 76. But the leak has now revealed some other bizarrely awesome costumes for characters which you can see below.

The content that will be arriving in the game tomorrow includes all twelve of these new skins along with the new Petra map (which was revealed a few days ago); 50 new cosmetics; a number of new dance emotes; and several new sprays and voice lines to acquire. In other words, you’ve got a lot to unlock.

As far as what costumes we like the best, we’ve got to go with McCree’s Sherlock Holmes style get-up that puts him in a neat hat and coat while also packing his traditional six-shooter. But some comic book fans may instantly be in love with Widowmaker’s new costume which looks like something resembling DC superhero Zatanna.

As far as how you can unlock these goods within the game, Blizzard has provided the following details:

Players who log in for the Anniversary event will receive one bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box, which will guarantee one Legendary item

Players who purchase the 50 Loot Box Bundle will receive one bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box

All previous seasonal event loot will be included in loot boxes for the duration of the event

If you don’t have the game yet, keep in mind that you’ll be able to pick up the new Legendary Edition of Overwatch. It includes all the previously released content, alongside 15 additional skins. It should be available starting tomorrow.

The event will run from tomorrow through June 12 and that should give you an ample amount of time to unlock everything you want. Get ready to do some major unlocking!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.