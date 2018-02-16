Overwatch: This Fan-Made Video of the Blizzard FPS as a Fighting Game is Beyond Perfect

We’ve seen a lot of awesome fan creations based off of the hit FPS from Blizzard, Overwatch, but we think that this latest rendition might just be our favourite. One fan created a video, seen above, to showcase what our favourite heroes would look like if Overwatch were a fighting game versus a shooter and we’ve got to admit, we kind of want to see this happen!

The video above was created by the team over at TGN on YouTube, and they even drew up the concept of what the arcade cabinet itself would look like! Seeing Zarya and Reinhardt duke it out in a battle of the tanks was pretty impressive, and this is something that we could definitely see implemented into the actual game as an additional game mode. Why not? They’ve already permanently added the Capture the Flag mode after overwhelming fan feedback – why not this?

The video itself is impressive with its design and execution, but the random pop-ups of Jeff Kaplan himself is just too damn perfect. After Reinhardt lands a perfect execution, the video then goes into the hero selection process, choosing the map of choice, and more. With Genji facing off against the indomitable Doomfist … we don’t need healing, we need a fighter mode!

Overall, the the concept is impressive. It’s well thought out, the highlight intros are perfect, the fighter setups are on point, and the selection process is realistic. Plus, Ice Satan (uh, we mean Mei) made an appearance and we would hate to see what kind of obstruction her wall would bring in a 1 vs 1 setting!

For now, this is just a fan creation but maybe with enough interest Kaplan might consider this for future updates. It’s happened in the past, it’s even how he eventually rose to his position. We’ll keep crossing our fingers over here on the payload, until then – enjoy the video!