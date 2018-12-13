‘Overwatch’ Blizzard World Map Disabled Following Game-Breaking Bug

Yesterday we shared a weird glitch that hit Blizzard World hard following Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event going live. Though the original clip seems to be deleted, it seems that the complaints were so high that the studio couldn’t help but to be made aware of the issue. Because of that, the Blizzard World map has been temporarily disabled.

Overwatch developer Dan Maas took to the game’s forums to talk about the issues reported and how they are handling them. “We’ve identified an issue with Blizzard World preventing players from leaving spawn areas at the start of the match and completing the match,” Maas mentioned.

“Due to the impact of this issue, we have temporarily disabled Blizzard World in all regions on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One while we troubleshoot. We don’t have an ETA to share right now for when Blizzard World will again be playable, but this is currently our top priority and we will be sure to provide updates in this thread and on Twitter via @BlizzardCS as they become available.”

The issue affected the Arcade as well, which is why many of the modes were suddenly missing yesterday. The team added, “While the team gets Blizzard World spruced back up for your holiday enjoyment, we have turned the Arcade Cards back on but with regular Blizzard World in place of holiday Blizzard World. Note that all Blizzard World maps remain disabled in the Competitive, Quick Play, and Custom game modes. Thanks for your patience!”

The issue started yesterday when Overwatch players were reporting a pretty hefty glitch regarding moving the payload on the Blizzard World map. Though we weren’t able to replicate the problem for ourselves, some are saying that they are getting trapped in the spawn area of the map – essentially making it look like they’re AFK. Others are saying that when the match went into OT, the payload stayed “contested” despite there being zero enemy team members anywhere in sight.

I hopped into a match myself in both Quick Play and in the Arcade modes and wasn’t able to see anything for myself, though there were two members on the enemy team that seemed super cozy in the spawn. To be fair, it looked like they were playing a scared game and not a victim of a glitch.

As for the game itself, the Winter Wonderland event is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC from now until January 2nd.

Have you run into any issues since the winter event went live? Sound off with your experiences in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.