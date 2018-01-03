Overwatch’s Blizzard World Map Not Ready Yet, Releasing “Very Early This Year”

Overwatch’s special Blizzard-themed map looks to bring the best moments of the company into one jam-packed arena, but the map isn’t ready to be released just yet.

With Easter eggs filling the map that nods to some of Blizzard’s greatest hits including Warcraft and Diablo, the map is paradise for any diehard Blizzard fan who wants to see all of their favorite titles in one spot. The new map was revelaed during the most recent BlizzCon event, but game director Jeff Kaplan confirmed that the game’s newest map needed more time before it was fully released.

“We’re glad that you all are so excited for Blizzard World,” Kaplan wrote on the Overwatch forums. “The map is almost ready for release but not quite there yet. It won’t be out this week but we are committed to releasing it very early this year!”

An exact timeframe for the map’s release wasn’t provided, but “very early” is at least better than just “early.” That could still put the map’s release at anywhere from next week to a month or so away, but the absence of the map has some players frustrated considering how long it’s been since the map was announced. Several players replied to Kaplan’s comment about the map while referencing the fact that the map has been on the PTR for over a month now and still isn’t ready, but it’s hard to be too upset at the delay of a free map when it’s got so much included to look forward to.

When the map was added to the PTR back on Nov. 20, a description of the map gave players an idea of what to expect if they hadn’t caught the initial reveal.

“An amusement park celebrating the universes of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo, Blizzard World is a brand-new hybrid Assault/Escort map. Charge the gates of Stormwind, sneak through the Nexus Experience, and guide the payload through areas filled with high ground, flanking routes, and environmental hazards. Grab some Blizzard-inspired snacks at the concession stand along the way!”