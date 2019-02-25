‘Overwatch’ Competitive Season 15 Starts Soon With No Off-Season Break

Overwatch’s next season of competitive matches is scheduled to start on February 28th when players will be able to immediately jump into their placement matches following the end of Season 14, Blizzard announced.

Revealing the details of the competitive season schedule on Monday, Blizzard said Season 14 will end on the same day that Season 15 starts. In fact, Season 15 will begin precisely when Season 14 ends with no downtime scheduled between the two seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This plan differs from previous competitive seasons in Overwatch when players had a breather between a season’s end and the new season’s beginning. Past seasons have been separated by a few days of off-season games where results played no part in the ranked ladder, though the gap between Season 13 and Season 14 was reduced to only two hours. This new season will completely remove the competitive downtime, Blizzard said.

“There is no Competitive Play off-season break between Season 14 and Season 15,” Blizzard said. “Once Season 14 ends, players will be able to immediately start their placement matches for Season 15.”

Heads up, heroes: Season 14 of Competitive Play ends Feb 28 @ 4PM PST (Mar 1 @ 00:00 UTC)! Learn more 👉 //t.co/CGLJJ1GOeC pic.twitter.com/BWXOVjIVnr — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 25, 2019

With the end date for Season 14 now confirmed, it means Overwatch players only have a few more days to rank up and clime the ladder before they have to start over with placement matches. Competitive Points will be distributed to players after the season ends and as always are based on the rankings players reach during the current season. More points are given out to higher ranks, but anyone who at least completed placement matches will get something from Season 14.

“If you completed your placement matches during Season 14, you will be eligible to receive a special spray and player icon,” Blizzard said. “These will be unlocked automatically when you log into your account the first time after the season ends. If you are placed within the Top 500 players on your platform (and in your region) at the end of the season, you’ll receive an extra player icon and animated spray on top of the other seasonal rewards.”

Overwatch’s Season 15 of competitive matches is scheduled to begin on February 28th.