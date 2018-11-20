‘Overwatch’ In-Game Video Shows D.Va Hanging Herself After Being Hit With Dynamite

Nobody wants to be hit with Overwatch’s newest hero’s dynamite, but apparently D.Va really, really isn’t a fan. One player of the hit FPS from Blizzard shared a video on Reddit that shows what happens when you hit a “squishy” D.Va out of her mech suit with a dynamite stick, and it ain’t pretty.

From the clip above, it looks like when she’s hit she hangs herself. It turns out that it’s just a super morbid hair glitch. If you look closely, it’s actually her ponytail that she’s dangling from – but it sure doesn’t look like that at first glance.

Looks brutal right? The thread on Reddit continues to garner attention which means we will most likely be seeing this addressed in an upcoming patch.

Speaking of patches, the latest PTR update is now live and deals a pretty hefty nerf to Brigitte and Doomfist. Though her healing abilities got a little boost, her Shield Bash has been reduced to next-to-nothing.

According to the latest Blizzard blog update, “Shield Bash’s damage reduces her total stun combo damage potential while still allowing Whip Shot and her basic melee attacks to retain their full strength. Brigitte is a hybrid tank/healer, and lately we’ve been reducing her effectiveness by reducing the power of her non-healing functionality, but we want to make sure she is still a viable pick so we’re increasing the uptime of her Inspire passive to help increase her overall healing output.”

As far as Doomist goes, “The PTR Doomfist changes are all about trying to give his enemies more opportunities to effectively fight back, and these changes are no exception. The Meteor Strike changes will make it harder to secure a “free” kill on heroes without mobility such as Zenyatta or Ana, while still preserving its max potential damage when aimed well or when combined with other abilities such as Graviton Surge or Sleep Dart.”

You can see the full patch notes right here with our previous coverage. As for the game itself, Overwatch is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.