Overwatch Players Find An Effective (And Funny) Defense Against Doomfist’s Rocket Punch

Last week, after months of rampant fan speculation, Blizzard finally unleashed the hard-hitting new Overwatch Hero, Doomfist. Overwatch's public test region is currently awash with Doomfists, and some players are already complaining the character is overpowered, with his Rocket Punch attack being an effective one-hit kill against most Heroes. Blizzard has already made some changes to Doomfist, reducing the range of his Rocket Punch from 30 to 25 meters, but even with nerfs, it seems Doomfist is destined to be a fairly powerful, high-tier character.

So, how do you counter Doomfist's face-punching fury? Redditor Lemon Tile found a rather amusing way – after pulling off an ultimate as McCree, our player activates the sitting emote. When he's lounging around, Doomfist tries to Rocket Punch him from behind, but the attack sails right over his head, leaving him wide open while the attack recharges. This apparently works with pretty much any character, except the particularly tall tanks like D.Va and Reinhardt. Sometimes the butt is mightier than the gun! I don't believe that's a real saying, but I'm officially coining it.

Doomfist is still being tested, and its expected for players to find exploits, although this is a pretty major oversight. I wouldn't expect Doomfist's weakness against sitting to make into the game proper, so enjoy squatting your way to victory against the guy while you can. Meanwhile, I'm sure all sorts of subtler anti-Doomfist techniques are being formulated as we speak. It seems like he'd be fairly vulnerable to snipers like Widowmaker, since he's a big, easy-to-hit lug without a huge amount of health, but I'm no Overwatch expert.

Doomfist is currently available on PC via the Overwatch public test servers. The new hero should be released to everybody, including console players, sometime soon.