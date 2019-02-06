‘Overwatch’ Fans Are Imagining Heroes as Popular Fast Food Chains

This is something we never thought we’d say but in this day and age, and in no small part due to Wendy’s, fast food chains have almost become their own celebrity. With sassy social media accounts and witty clap backs, many of us find ourselves in the position of wanting to follow these establishments just to see what they spit out next. Some Overwatch fans are taking their food-lovin’ fandom to the next level by imagining some of the FPS’s heroes working behind those counters we love so much.

From Zenyatta, to Hanzo — this is one form of fan art that we can’t help but to find delicious:

@PlayOverwatch Thanks Em (@EmBBu) cause that Subway Hanzo is amazing. Genji is hipster enough he’d work somewhere ‘way cooler than his brother’. #genji #overwatch pic.twitter.com/eKmqSFve6h — Jelly: Tired Zen Main 🎱 (@TrueJellygay) February 1, 2019

– Hanzo Subway skin – I got paid for this.

I got actual real life money for drawing this. (not sponsored by subway nor blizzard) pic.twitter.com/NkYmXZ1WyS — EmBBu (@EmBBuChuu) January 31, 2019

“Deliveries Online” So uh, my friend showed me the “Subway Hanzo” art. Then I saw the “Cinnabon Zenyatta” art. And this is my attempt at that theme. The look is based on a local fast food chain called “Jollibee”. Wrecking Ball/Hammond is of course from @PlayOverwatch pic.twitter.com/GCDreo0FgO — Kyle (@sikyva) February 4, 2019

– McCree McDonald’s skin – A friend requested this one and I held a poll to decide his uniform! I hope you’re lovin’ it! 🍔🍟 pic.twitter.com/ai2U2a4uLu — EmBBu (@EmBBuChuu) February 4, 2019

And now that we’re hungry, we leave it at that. Honestly, we’re expecting to see a Brigitte x Wendy’s hybrid next because that would just work out perfectly. But what about you? What other crossovers can you think of with your main? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up with some of that delicious art over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.