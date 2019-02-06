Gaming

‘Overwatch’ Fans Are Imagining Heroes as Popular Fast Food Chains

This is something we never thought we’d say but in this day and age, and in no small part due to Wendy’s, fast food chains have almost become their own celebrity. With sassy social media accounts and witty clap backs, many of us find ourselves in the position of wanting to follow these establishments just to see what they spit out next. Some Overwatch fans are taking their food-lovin’ fandom to the next level by imagining some of the FPS’s heroes working behind those counters we love so much.

From Zenyatta, to Hanzo — this is one form of fan art that we can’t help but to find delicious:

And now that we’re hungry, we leave it at that. Honestly, we’re expecting to see a Brigitte x Wendy’s hybrid next because that would just work out perfectly. But what about you? What other crossovers can you think of with your main? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up with some of that delicious art over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

