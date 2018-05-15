Overwatch Gets Free Weekend During Anniversary Event

Blizzard is letting everyone take part in the Overwatch’s anniversary event during a free weekend that’s being held shortly after the event begins.

The anniversary event for the second year of the game starts on May 22, and just a few days later, Overwatch is being opened up to all PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. Blizzard announced that the free weekend will run from May 25-28 and will allow players to choose from the entire roster and 18 different maps.

“For this free weekend, we’re making Overwatch’s full roster of 27 heroes and 18 maps available for play in a variety of modes, including Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade,” the free weekend announcement said. “Players will also be able to level up, earn Loot Boxes, and unlock a variety of different customization options for their heroes. Plus, if you decide to purchase Overwatch after test driving the game, you’ll get to keep any progress that you made during the weekend—just be sure to use the same Blizzard, Xbox Live, or Sony Entertainment account that you played on.”

Suit up and save the world. Play Overwatch FREE May 25–28 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One! 💻🎮 https://t.co/8LhsGmd6CC pic.twitter.com/q9QNHu9lNz — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 14, 2018

If you’re playing on a PlayStation 4, you won’t even need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription to take part in the free weekend. You’ll need one once the event is over, of course, but no Plus will be needed during the free weekend.

The exact times of the free weekend were shared through the announcement post with the weekend starting on May 25 at 11 a.m. PT. The times will differ depending on where you’re located, so you’ll want to consult the page to make sure get as much out of the free weekend that you can.

Players might just find themselves sticking around after the free weekend with everything that’s going on during the anniversary event as well. Blizzard also confirmed that there would be tons of new items added including new emotes, skins, and more. Another Deathmatch map is also being added with slim details other than the name, Petra. Cosmetic items from previous years will also be making a return during the event along with seasonal brawls coming back that’ll be rotated daily, including brawls that were previously found in Overwatch: Archives.

The anniversary event starts on May 22 and ends on June 12 while the free weekend runs from May 25-28.