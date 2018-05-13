Overwatch Team’s “FU” Jerseys Get Banned

An Overwatch team had its jerseys banned before competing on-stage due to a big “FU” emblazoned across the front of the jerseys.

Fusion University, the academy roster for the pro team Philadelphia Fusion, had to start their Overwatch match wearing plain black shirts instead of their new jerseys during the Overwatch Contenders finals on May 12. All six of the players walked on the stage and played without the normal team-centered jerseys that others wear, but considering the design that was used, it’s not too difficult to see why there might be a problem.

The official Fusion University Twitter account shared an image of the jerseys during the morning of the competition and confirmed that the outfits had been banned by the Overwatch Path to Pro organization for “possibly being too hot to handle” and said that the “FU” jerseys would be on sale soon.

BREAKING – FU jerseys banned by @owpathtopro for possibly being too hot to handle. FU jerseys on sale soon. #BAMF pic.twitter.com/IuJEn6qY9E — Fusion University (@FusionUni) May 12, 2018

Dot Esports followed up on the tweet and was given a statement from the Fusion staff that confirmed the jerseys were indeed banned and removed any doubt that this might be a joke or a clever play to build up the community.

While the “FU” on the front of the jerseys is a clear reference to the Fusion University name, it appears that Blizzard may have taken it a different way, or at least that it could be interpreted in such a manner. It’s also hard to imagine that there wasn’t at least some degree of intent behind the design, but the Fusion staff was quick to follow up with the tweet with some examples of inconsistencies regarding what’s been allowed and banned by Blizzard. Joe Marsh, the CFO for both Philadelphia Fusion and Fusion University, shared the images below that show other questionable language that passed by unscathed alongside the banned jerseys.

The belt buckle that’s seen in the bottom-left corner is one that many Overwatch players will recognized instantly, especially those who play as McCree. The hero’s belt buckle has “BAMF” written across, another acronym that’s hard to interpret in any other way other than what most everyone knows it for.

Fusion University had to play today in their black shirts again instead of the jerseys, but we’ll be waiting to see what their next outfit looks like when it’s revealed.